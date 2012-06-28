HONG KONG, June 29 Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd , China's second-largest beer maker by volume, has said its chairman Jin Zhiguo has resigned with immediate effect due to health reasons.

The company said late on Thursday Jin would become honorary chairman.

Tsingtao, in which Japan's Asahi Breweries held almost 20 percent at the end of 2011, said president and executive director Sun Mingbo would take over as chairman and that Huang Kexing had been appointed the new president.

It said Jin's resignation would make room for further growth in the company's management team and help cultivate a succession system for talented executives.

Trading in its shares in Hong Kong, which was suspended on Wednesday, will resume on Friday. (For a statement click: here)

Tsingtao's shares in Hong Kong have risen 3.8 percent so far this year, against a 3.2 percent gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index. Its Shanghai shares are up 10.4 percent this year.

Last week, the brewer's third-biggest shareholder, Chen Fa Shu, sold a HK$1.5 billion stake in the company at a discount, reducing his stake in the brewer to 4.41 percent from 6.78 percent, according to a Reuters calculation based on the total number of A and H shares.

China is the world's biggest beer market and its consumption of 45 million kilolitres in 2010 - nearly twice that of the United States - is expected to grow 5 percent per year over the next few years. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)