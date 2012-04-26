HONG KONG, April xx Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd , China's second-largest beer maker by volume, reported a 14.5 percent rise in first-quarter net profits on Thursday despite high barley costs and a high earnings base a year earlier.

Tsingtao, in which Japan's Asahi Breweries holds near 19 percent stake as of the end of 2011, posted a net profit of 450.6 million yuan ($72 million) for the quarter, up from 393.4 million yuan a year earlier. Revenue rose 6.8 percent to 5.6 billion yuan.

The growth was slower than the 40 percent jump in profit and 27 percent increase in revenue a year earlier, when its distributors stocked up ahead of price increases for its beers.

The company also blamed the slow-down in the domestic economy and the weather for restricting the beer sales volume to 16.4 million hectolitres in the quarter, an increase of 8.9 percent on the same period a year ago.

Analysts said slower growth was expected because of the high base effect and high barley costs, but they anticipate a recovery in gross margins in the coming quarters as barley costs are expected to ease.

"Gross margins this year will likely improve over last year on easing barley costs and average selling price increases in Guangdong earlier on," Deutsche Bank said in a research note.

Last month Tsingtao Brewery posted a better than expected 14 percent rise in its net profit for last year.

Tsingtao's Hong Kong-listed shares are up more than 5 percent this year compared with a 12.6 percent rise in the Hang Seng Index. ($1=6.304 Chinese Yuans) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Rachel Lee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)