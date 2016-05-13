* Turkey's first Green bond

* Huge demand sees curve repriced

* Green credentials lead to cost savings

By Michael Turner

LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - TSKB broke new ground in Turkey on Thursday in printing the country's first Green bond in a deal that received jaw-dropping levels of demand even after tightening pricing to issue through its own curve.

TSKB, rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch, issued a US$300m 4.875% 2021 Green bond that tightened 62.5bp during execution to price at 387.5bp over mid-swaps off a book of US$3.9bn.

"It was an absolutely insane response," said Alex Karolev, head of CEEMEA debt syndicate at BNP Paribas, which led the deal with Citigroup, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Commerzbank, ING and UniCredit. "We kept tightening and the books kept growing."

The book was the largest seen for a Turkish FIG issuer since 2014, according to Karolev.

The deal started with initial price thoughts of plus 450bp area, before guidance at plus 425bp area (+/-12.5bp). That was then revised to 400-412.5bp before settling at the final spread.

"We kicked off with what we saw as a 40bp new issue premium to the implied curve," said Tommaso Ponsele, director, CEEMEA debt capital markets at Citigroup. " wasn't unreasonable in the context of some of the recent Turkish senior new issues, and considering some of the recent volatility in Turkish trading levels."

As ever in emerging markets, defining fair value was a mixture of art and science. TSKB has Apr 2020s that were trading at a Z-spread of 385bp, according to the leads, although they were at 412bp on Eikon.

Leads then looked at the 4s/5s curve at other Turkish banks, where the spread was anywhere from 25bp to 40bp, to determine fair value for the new 2021s. Based on where the leads spotted the 2020s that would put fair value at plus 410bp, assuming a 25bp curve.

Others reckoned fair value was at a tighter level. Analysts at MUFG, for example, saw it at plus 400bp.

Regardless of whether it was 400bp or 410bp, TSKB clearly smashed through its curve.

COST SAVINGS

The 'Green' label provided 20bp of cost savings, according to bankers, as private banks, university foundations, multilaterals and regular EM investors wanted to show their support.

"I think it has become increasingly important even for conventional investors to be able to prove their Green credentials to their stakeholders and ultimate clients," said Ponsele. "We expect to see more Green bonds from CEEMEA as the sustainability agenda is important to a growing number of our issuers."

These bonds have come under renewed scrutiny lately, with market commentators asking for more defined rules on what constitutes a Green deal.

TSKB's bond came with an accreditation from Sustainalytics, an independent provider of environmental, social and governance research, analysis and support services.

"There are less questions about TSKB's Green credentials compared to other situations in Europe," said Ponsele. "TSKB is a development bank and promoting Green projects is part of their DNA."

TSKB's deal is only the second Green bond from CEEMEA. But while the first from Latvenergo nearly a year ago was for only 75m, TSKB's bond is index-eligible. That also helped drive demand.

The timing of the deal was also good. A buoyant market open provided a supportive backdrop, and with the investment-grade rated bond offering a yield of 5.048%, investors needed no second invitation.

"It was a perfect storm but in a good sense," said Karolev. "Everything clicked."

For TSKB, as well as providing funds to support Green projects, the deal helped establish itself in the bond market.

In the past it had been seen as a subsidiary of Isbank, which owns just over half the bank. But this deal helped reprice its curve to such an extent that TSKB now trades inside Isbank.

By Friday the TSKB notes had tightened 8bp, while Isbank's Oct 2021 notes were quoted at a Z-spread of 399bp, according to Eikon.

UK accounts were the biggest buyers of the deal with 44%. European names took 15%, Swiss 14%, German 10%, offshore US 9% and Asian and Middle East 8%.

Asset managers bought 38%, banks and private banks 30%, supranationals 17%, hedge funds 11% and others 4%. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker)