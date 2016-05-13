* Turkey's first Green bond
* Huge demand sees curve repriced
* Green credentials lead to cost savings
By Michael Turner
LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - TSKB broke new ground in Turkey on
Thursday in printing the country's first Green bond in a deal
that received jaw-dropping levels of demand even after
tightening pricing to issue through its own curve.
TSKB, rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch, issued a
US$300m 4.875% 2021 Green bond that tightened 62.5bp during
execution to price at 387.5bp over mid-swaps off a book of
US$3.9bn.
"It was an absolutely insane response," said Alex Karolev,
head of CEEMEA debt syndicate at BNP Paribas, which led the deal
with Citigroup, HSBC, Standard Chartered, Commerzbank, ING and
UniCredit. "We kept tightening and the books kept growing."
The book was the largest seen for a Turkish FIG issuer since
2014, according to Karolev.
The deal started with initial price thoughts of plus 450bp
area, before guidance at plus 425bp area (+/-12.5bp). That was
then revised to 400-412.5bp before settling at the final spread.
"We kicked off with what we saw as a 40bp new issue premium
to the implied curve," said Tommaso Ponsele, director, CEEMEA
debt capital markets at Citigroup. " wasn't unreasonable
in the context of some of the recent Turkish senior new issues,
and considering some of the recent volatility in Turkish trading
levels."
As ever in emerging markets, defining fair value was a
mixture of art and science. TSKB has Apr 2020s that were trading
at a Z-spread of 385bp, according to the leads, although they
were at 412bp on Eikon.
Leads then looked at the 4s/5s curve at other Turkish banks,
where the spread was anywhere from 25bp to 40bp, to determine
fair value for the new 2021s. Based on where the leads spotted
the 2020s that would put fair value at plus 410bp, assuming a
25bp curve.
Others reckoned fair value was at a tighter level. Analysts
at MUFG, for example, saw it at plus 400bp.
Regardless of whether it was 400bp or 410bp, TSKB clearly
smashed through its curve.
COST SAVINGS
The 'Green' label provided 20bp of cost savings, according
to bankers, as private banks, university foundations,
multilaterals and regular EM investors wanted to show their
support.
"I think it has become increasingly important even for
conventional investors to be able to prove their Green
credentials to their stakeholders and ultimate clients," said
Ponsele. "We expect to see more Green bonds from CEEMEA as the
sustainability agenda is important to a growing number of our
issuers."
These bonds have come under renewed scrutiny lately, with
market commentators asking for more defined rules on what
constitutes a Green deal.
TSKB's bond came with an accreditation from Sustainalytics,
an independent provider of environmental, social and governance
research, analysis and support services.
"There are less questions about TSKB's Green credentials
compared to other situations in Europe," said Ponsele. "TSKB is
a development bank and promoting Green projects is part of their
DNA."
TSKB's deal is only the second Green bond from CEEMEA. But
while the first from Latvenergo nearly a year ago was for only
75m, TSKB's bond is index-eligible. That also helped drive
demand.
The timing of the deal was also good. A buoyant market open
provided a supportive backdrop, and with the investment-grade
rated bond offering a yield of 5.048%, investors needed no
second invitation.
"It was a perfect storm but in a good sense," said Karolev.
"Everything clicked."
For TSKB, as well as providing funds to support Green
projects, the deal helped establish itself in the bond market.
In the past it had been seen as a subsidiary of Isbank,
which owns just over half the bank. But this deal helped reprice
its curve to such an extent that TSKB now trades inside Isbank.
By Friday the TSKB notes had tightened 8bp, while Isbank's
Oct 2021 notes were quoted at a Z-spread of 399bp, according to
Eikon.
UK accounts were the biggest buyers of the deal with 44%.
European names took 15%, Swiss 14%, German 10%, offshore US 9%
and Asian and Middle East 8%.
Asset managers bought 38%, banks and private banks 30%,
supranationals 17%, hedge funds 11% and others 4%.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy and Julian
Baker)