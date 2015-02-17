BRIEF-National Retail Properties sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.48 to $2.52
* First quarter 2017 operating results and increase of lower end of 2017 guidance announced by National Retail Properties Inc
Feb 17 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$785 million ($24.90 million) from Lam Research International Sarl.
* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Sightlife Surgical sign agreement for national launch of serum tears