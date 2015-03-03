BRIEF-Prudential Financial shareholders approve resolution to vote on executive pay
* Says shareholders approved resolution to cast non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation program
March 3 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.0 billion ($63.75 million) from Yankey Engineering Co Ltd and Lam Research International Sarl
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.3750 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says shareholders approved resolution to cast non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation program
LONDON, May 9 Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, is stepping up its marketing in the United States, starting in the second half of this year and again next year, armed with a new programme of data analysis that lets it spend more smartly.