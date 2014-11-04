BRIEF-Carsales.Com updates on dividend reinvestment plan
* Participants in dividend reinvestment plan will be allocated co's shares at $11.195 per share for fy2017 fully franked hy dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment from Mirle Automation Corporation for T$410.7 million (13.50 million US dollar)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.4300 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Participants in dividend reinvestment plan will be allocated co's shares at $11.195 per share for fy2017 fully franked hy dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Year to date 2017 cash collections were up 29% on a forex neutral basis versus prior year, totaling A$2.51 mln