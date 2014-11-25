METALS-Zinc leads China metals futures higher
SYDNEY, April 21 Zinc led a near across-the board rise in Shanghai base metals futures on Friday on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets.
Nov 25 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment from KLA-Tencor Corp. , ASML Hong Kong Ltd. and Carl Zeiss SMS Gmbh for a total of T$8.65 billion (280.16 million US dollar)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.8750 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SYDNEY, April 21 Zinc led a near across-the board rise in Shanghai base metals futures on Friday on the back of robust gains in overnight London trading and buoyant equity markets.
LONDON, April 21 British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser reported flat like-for-like sales for the first quarter that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by the ongoing fallout from weak markets in Europe and North America, a South Korean safety scandal and a failed new Scholl product.