BRIEF-Kansas City Southern Q1 earnings per share $1.38
* Kansas City Southern reports record first quarter revenues, carloads, operating income, operating ratio and earnings per share
Dec 12 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment for T$570 million ($18.21 million)from Applied Materials South East Asia Pacific Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/12AYSZ5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2930 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 21 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern reported a 36 percent jump in quarterly net profit on Friday, driven by an increase in overall carload volumes.