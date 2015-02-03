BRIEF-Viscom Q1 incoming orders increases by 36.3 pct to eur 20,156 thousand
* STRONG START TO 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR. VISCOM RECORDS REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER.
Feb 3 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment for T$1.05 billion ($33.24 million) from Chen Yuan International Co Ltd and EV Group Europe & Asia/Pacific GmbH
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5870 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* STRONG START TO 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR. VISCOM RECORDS REVENUE AND EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: