BRIEF-Shandong Denghai Seeds to pay cash 0.56 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.56 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Jan 7 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says purchases equipment worth T$720.8 million ($24 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.56 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
April 21 Shaanxi Broadcast & TV Network Intermediary Group Co Ltd :