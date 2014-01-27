BRIEF-Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology sees FY 2017 H1 net profit to increase by 35 pct to 75 pct
April 25Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd :
Jan 27 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says director Rick Tsai resigns as he will become chairman of Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsroom)
April 25Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd :
ZURICH, April 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 8,710 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .