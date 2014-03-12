BRIEF-Planet Technology announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.9 per share to shareholders for 2016
March 12 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$559 million ($18.46 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/baq57v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.2815 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$3.9 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Unit entered into a merchandise license agreement with Blizzard Entertainment International