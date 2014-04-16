BRIEF-Prologue FY revenue up at 74.6 million euros
* FY revenue 74.6 million euros ($81.31 million) versus 46.3 million euros year ago
April 16 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$553.9 million ($18.37 million)
WASHINGTON, April 28 Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronic manufacturer and a major Apple Inc supplier, is planning an investment in the United States but has not finalized its plans, Chairman Terry Gou said as he exited the White House on Friday.