May 27 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.03 billion ($34.22 million) from Lam Research International Sarl

* Says orders facility and engineering equipment worth T$332.75 million from Mega Union Technology Incorporated

($1 = 30.0970 Taiwan Dollars)

