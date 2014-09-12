BRIEF-CSG Systems International says Time Warner Master Subscriber Management Agreement amended - SEC Filing
* Says Time Warner Agreement, which covers Time Warner customer accounts serviced by CSG and now owned by Charter amended - SEC Filing
Sept 12 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC)
* Says orders equipment for T$318.2 million (10.61 million US dollar) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/WRl8L2Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.0030 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsroom)
* CSRA INC- AWARDED A NEW, $57 MILLION TASK ORDER BY ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE OF U.S. COURTS