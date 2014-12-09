BRIEF-Shenzhen Topway Video Communication plans acquisition, share trade to resume
April 18 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co Ltd
Dec 9 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.2 billion ($38.54 million) from Hermes Microvision Inc and Tokyo Electron Ltd
* Files for offering of up to 2.16 million shares of co's common stock offered by selling stockholders