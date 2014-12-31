BRIEF-Advantage Lithium to commence drilling at Cauchari
* Orocobre/Advantage Lithium to commence drilling at cauchari
Dec 31 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$2.2 billion ($69.62 million) from Fei Hong Kong and KLA-Tencor Corp
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1zPlN17
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5980 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 27 Gold on Thursday edged away from two-week lows hit in the previous session on scepticism over President Trump's proposed U.S. tax reform, with markets awaiting central bank meetings in Europe and Japan. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,266.80 per ounce, as of 0115 GMT. Bullion prices edged away from a two-week low of 1,259.90 hit in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures climbed 0.3 percent to $1,267.70 an ounce.