BRIEF-Wintest to acquire RYOSHIN Maintenance Service
* Says it will acquire 360 shares (100 percent stake) of RYOSHIN Maintenance Service Co., Ltd., from RYOSHIN DENKI Co., Ltd.
July 22 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment for T$692.2 million ($23.09 million) from Tokyo Electron Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rxfz1V
Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.9770 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will acquire 360 shares (100 percent stake) of RYOSHIN Maintenance Service Co., Ltd., from RYOSHIN DENKI Co., Ltd.
* Radware signs multi-million dollar product subscription agreement with major business information provider