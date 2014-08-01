BRIEF-American Savings Bank Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* Net income of $15.8 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in q1 of 2016
Aug 1 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says purchases research and development software for T$477.4 million ($15.94 million) from Synopsys International Limited Taiwan branch
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.9500 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Net income of $15.8 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in q1 of 2016
April 28 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its lung cancer drug, almost three months after the company acquired the drug's developer, Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc.