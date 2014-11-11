BRIEF-CN reports Q1 earnings per share of C$1.16
* CN reports Q1-2017 net income of C$884 million, or C$1.16 per diluted share
Nov 11 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment for T$10.3 billion (337.82 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sy0FUY
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.4900 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* CN reports Q1-2017 net income of C$884 million, or C$1.16 per diluted share
* Northern Superior Resources Inc - addition of David Beilhartz to company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: