BRIEF-Suntrust Banks Q1 revenue $2.2 billion
* Suntrust Banks Inc says net interest margin was 3.09% in current quarter, up 9 basis points sequentially and up 5 basis points compared to prior year
Dec 17 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment from Applied Materials, Screen Semiconductor and Tokyo Electron for T$3.4 billion ($108.56 million)
* Reaffirms FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share view $7.95 to $8.15