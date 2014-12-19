CORRECTED-U.S. FDA approves Samsung Bioepis' copy of J&J's Remicade - company
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
Dec 19 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment from KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials for T$1.29 billion ($40.99 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4720 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute