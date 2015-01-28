BRIEF-Parmalat unit acquires two companies in the United States
* Its LAG Holding Inc. subsidiary acquired two companies operating in the dairy sector in the United States of America
Jan 28 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment for T$519 million ($16.63 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2020 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Its LAG Holding Inc. subsidiary acquired two companies operating in the dairy sector in the United States of America
* Q1 underlying replacement cost profit $1.5 billion versus profit of $532 million year ago