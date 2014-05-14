BRIEF-Salesforce.Com CEO's 2017 total compensation was $13.2 mln
* CEO Marc Benioff's 2017 total compensation was $13.2 million versus $33.4 million in 2016
TAIPEI May 14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chip maker, said its board had approved a capital budget of $568.23 million to establish, convert and upgrade advanced technology capacity.
TSMC's board also approved $107 million for research and development, the company said in a statement late on Monday, without elaborating. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Xilinx sales grow for 6th consecutive quarter; dividend raised for 12th consecutive year