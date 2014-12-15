TAIPEI Dec 15 Taiwan's Morris Chang, the
founder of the world's largest contract chipmaker, said on
Monday he is upbeat about the global semiconductor outlook for
2015 and that his firm could play a helpful role as China
develops its own chip industry.
"We expect to be able to play a supportive role in the
recent mainland semiconductor plan," the chairman of Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd told a Taiwan-China
business conference in Taipei attended by senior Chinese
officials.
China wants to champion its own semiconductor industry and
catch up with more advanced rivals like Taiwan. Taiwan allows
for restricted investments by its semiconductor industry into
the mainland, but requires its most sophisticated technology to
develop outside of China.
Chang cited new applications for semiconductors and economic
growth in the United States, China, Japan and Taiwan as reasons
to be optimistic on the chip industry next year. He did not give
specifics.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
founder and executive chairman Jack Ma, speaking at the same
event, said he wanted to see more Taiwanese goods sold in the
mainland and more Taiwanese entrepreneurs in China.
"I hope Alibaba can play a productive role in bringing more
Taiwanese young people to the mainland to learn and discover,"
Ma said.
(Reporting by Michael Gold, Faith Hung and Miaojung Lin;
Editing by Stephen Coates)