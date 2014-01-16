BRIEF-Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology to pay cash 0.4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
April 21Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology Co Ltd :
TAIPEI Jan 16 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd posted a 7.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit from a year ago on Thursday, beating forecasts amid slowing sales of high-end smartphones.
Net profit for the world's biggest contract chipmaker was T$44.81 billion ($1.49 billion) in the October-December period, compared to T$51.95 billion in the previous quarter and T$41.57 billion a year earlier.
Twenty-three analysts had forecast the net profit to be T$42 billion, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TSMC will hold an investor conference at 0600 GMT on Thursday to give its outlook for the first quarter.
($1 = 30.0765 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)
April 21Xinjiang Sailing Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.7 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 26, for FY 2016