TAIPEI, April 18 Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd on Thursday forecast quarterly
revenue to grow as much as 17 percent from the prior three
months, anticipating strong mobile-related demand for chips made
with its cutting-edge technology.
The world's biggest contract chipmaker said it expects
second-quarter revenue to rise to between T$154 billion and
T$156 billion ($5.16 billion-$5.22 billion) from T$132.8 billion
in the previous quarter.
TSMC has enjoyed robust demand for its chips made
with 28-nanometre process technology, which can cram more
computing power into smaller chips, as consumers shift to
smartphones and tablets like Apple Inc's iPad and
iPhone.
"We're encouraged by the Q2 business prospects," TSMC
Chairman Morris Chang told an investor conference. "Both Q1 and
Q2 are stronger than seasonal because mobile-related demand
remains strong and our strong position in the 28-nanometre
technology."
By contrast, Intel Corp, the world's largest
chipmaker, on Tuesday said its quarterly revenue would likely
decline as much as 8 percent and trimmed its 2013 capital
spending plans as personal computer sales drop due to the
growing popularity of tablets and smartphones.
TSMC is the top contract chipmaker with 50 percent of the
market, followed by Global Foundries with 12 percent, according
to research firm Gartner. Contract chipmakers manufacture chips
for chip design companies.
As competitors vie to catch up in 28-nanometre production
capacity, TSMC is investing to speed up development of more
advanced process technology.
TSMC raised its 2013 capital spending plan to between $9.5
billion and $10 billion, compared with around $9 billion
originally expected at the beginning of the year and $8.3
billion spent last year.
Chang said some of the increased capital expenditure would
be invested in 20-nanometre process and in 16-nanometre FinFET
process technology. He added that he expected revenue from
28-nanometre to triple this year compared with 2012.
TSMC's clients include Qualcomm Inc, Texas
Instruments Inc and Nvidia Corp. In turn, these
firms sell chips to consumer electronics companies like South
Korea's Samsung Electronics Co and Taiwan's HTC Corp
as well as Apple.
Also on Thursday, TSMC said its net profit rose 18 percent
to T$39.58 billion ($1.3 billion) in its January-March first
quarter, above the T$37.61 billion average estimate of 19
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company last week reported a 26 percent increase in
first-quarter sales, beating its own guidance issued in
January.
Shares of TSMC have risen about 3 percent in the year to
date compared to a 1 percent rise in the broader market.
The stock closed nearly flat prior to the results announcement
on Thursday.