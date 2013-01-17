TAIPEI Jan 17 Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) reported a 32
percent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as robust
sales of tablets and smartphones kept its cutting-edge chips in
demand.
Net profit for the world's biggest contract chipmaker in the
October-December period was T$41.57 billion ($1.4 billion), in
line with the T$41.34 billion average estimate of 23 analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The figure compares with T$49.3 billion in the third quarter
and T$31.58 billion for the same quarter a year ago.
TSMC also said it expects that company revenue will decline
slightly in the first quarter but that added that supply chain
inventory should also dip.
Last month, TSMC chairman Morris Chang predicted 2013
revenue growth of 15-20 percent and said the company's budget
for capital expenditure would grow to around $9 billion in 2013
from $8.3 billion last year.