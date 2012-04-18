TAIPEI, April 18 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, said on Wednesday it will raise 2012 capital spending to more than the $7.3 billion spent last year, at least 21 percent higher than originally planned.

TSMC and its Asian peers such as South Korea's Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are eyeing record investments and big acquisitions as they vie for a bigger share of the booming mobile market.

"In 2011, we spent a little over $7 billion and this year we are going to hit an even higher number than the some $7 billion we hit last year," TSMC chairman Morris Chang was quoted by a spokesman as saying at an event in the United States.

TSMC is set to announce the new capital spending target next Thursday along with first-quarter results.

The company, which supplies Texas Instruments and Nvidia among others, said in January it saw $6 billion in capital spending this year.

Chang told reporters last month that it would raise its capex spending this year to help enhance the advanced 28 nm process technology and meet rising demand for the technology.

