BRIEF-MTNL says co considering selling, leasing real estate, towers, ducts
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties
TAIPEI, June 11 The Taiwan government said on Monday it has approved TSMC's request to build a new 450mm wafer factory in the central part of the island, with the investment amount valued at $8-10 billion.
The Council for Economic Planning and Development said the world's top contract chip maker is scheduled to build the new plant in early 2014 and expects sales from it will reach T$200 billion ($6.67 billion) in 2019.
($1 = 29.9660 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Argin Chang; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 20