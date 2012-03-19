TAIPEI, March 19 TSMC, the world's top
contract chipmaker, said on Monday it is considering raising its
capex spending this year to help enhance the advanced 28 nm
process technology and meet rising demand for the technology.
Company chairman Morris Chang told reporters an increase is
still under evaluation. If a decision is made, it would be
disclosed when the company meets investors in April.
Chang's earlier view that the global semiconductor industry
would grow 2 percent for 2012 remained unchanged.
At 0357 GMT, TSMC shares had climbed 2.7 percent, beating
the broader market's 0.26 percent fall.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)