BRIEF-Andritz gets order from steel producer Nucor
* Has received an order from steel producer Nucor to supply turn-key production lines for its new specialty cold rolling mill complex at company's sheet steel mill in Hickman, Arkansas, USA
HSINCHU Dec 12 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker, said on Thursday it sees the global semiconductor industry growing slightly faster next year, but believes the foundry market will slow.
Newly-appointed co-CEO Mark Liu said at the company's annual Supply Chain Management Forum that the industry will grow 5 percent in 2014, picking up from 4 percent this year, while the foundry market will grow 9 percent, slowing from 11 percent.
Liu also said TSMC's revenue will have double-digit growth next year. This year's growth is expected to be 17-18 percent.
The company holds a 50 percent share of the market as of March 2013, according to research firm Gartner. TSMC reported profit that beat expectations in the third quarter.
* Has received an order from steel producer Nucor to supply turn-key production lines for its new specialty cold rolling mill complex at company's sheet steel mill in Hickman, Arkansas, USA
March 28 Water utility company United Utilities Group Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be slightly lower due to the accounting impact of its Water Plus joint venture.
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open on Tuesday.