TAIPEI Feb 6 TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, said on Friday it would invest an additional T$500 billion ($15.9 billion) in a central Taiwan factory making advanced chips.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) did not give a timeframe for the investment. It said in a statement the Taichung factory had generated T$200 billion in output value last year, accounting for 28 percent of the company's total.

No other details of the project were available. TSMC supplies chips to Apple Inc. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Michael Gold; Editing by Miral Fahmy)