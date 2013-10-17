TAIPEI Oct 17 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to fall as much as 11 percent from the previous quarter as demand for some high-end smartphones softens and device makers use up stocks of chips.

TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, said revenue for the fourth quarter will be between T$144 billion and T$147 billion ($4.90 billion and $5.00 billion), down from T$162.58 billion in the previous quarter.

Earlier on Thursday TSMC reported a net profit of T$51.95 billion for the third quarter, beating analysts' estimates. ($1 = 29.4090 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)