By Michael Gold

TAIPEI, June 9 Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) expects this year's percentage revenue growth to slip to "the teens" this year from a heady 28 percent in 2014, as the firm soaks up a likely loss of business from some key customers.

Speaking at the company's annual general meeting, Chairman Morris Chang said he hoped the second half of the year will be better than the first. But his view of more subdued annual growth echoes a previous forecast that second-quarter revenue will fall compared with the first, when it surged 50 percent.

In April, the world's largest contract chip manufacturer said it expected a decline of 7 percent to 8 percent in April-June. Earlier that month, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it used its own chips in its just-released flagship smartphone instead of chips from Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O, which contracts a large share of its production to TSMC.

TSMC's strong growth in 2014 was largely due to brisk iPhones sales from main client Apple Inc, according to company watchers. But some analysts now predict TSMC may lose part of its share of the iPhone chip market to Samsung Electronics.

Still, the company remains bullish about the so-called 'Internet of Things', a nascent market in which everyday devices from cars to cookware will be connected online.

"The Internet of Things will drive great demand for processing power, data storage and mobile computing in the future," TSMC co-chief executive C.C. Wei said during the investor conference.

Chang noted that unlike the smartphone, which saw extremely fast growth upon its introduction, growth in Internet of Things will likely be slower.

"The Internet of Things will be a gradual but undeniably positive development for semiconductors," Chang said.