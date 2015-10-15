* Cuts annual capex to four-year low
* Says continuing inventory adjustments to weigh on Q4
revenue
* Move comes after Intel slices capex
(Adds context, quotes)
By J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, Oct 15 Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) on Thursday slashed its
annual capital expenditure by over a fifth to a four-year low as
weak demand, particularly from China, prompted it to reschedule
investment plans.
TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker which counts
Apple Inc as a client, also cut its 2015 outlook for
the global semiconductor industry growth to zero from a
previously forecast 4 percent, days after rival Intel Corp
also cut its capex and revenue growth forecast, citing
weakness in the global economy.
TSMC said its capex for this year would total about $8
billion, down from the $10.5 billion to $11 billion estimate it
made in April. The capex forecast would be the lowest since
2011, TSMC said.
"This year's $8 billion is kind of low, but next year is
expected to be higher," Chief Financial Officer Lora Ho told an
earnings briefing, adding that it was too soon to give estimates
for 2016.
Ho said TSMC had lowered its estimate partly due to the
sluggish demand outlook from China, where the economy is growing
at its slowest pace in nearly a quarter of a century, and not
because of a loss in client orders.
Cost savings, and forex-related gains, also helped the
company reduce its capex, she added.
China's smartphone market, the world's largest, shrank in
early 2015 for the first time in six years.
TSMC, which posted a 5.1 percent quarter-on-quarter drop in
third quarter net profit, said it expects revenue for the fourth
quarter to range between T$201 billion ($6.3 billion) and T$204
billion, lower than the previous three-month period.
Inventory reduction will continue to weigh on revenue growth
in the fourth quarter, said Mark Liu, TSMC's co-chief executive
officer.
($1 = 32.0970 Taiwan dollars)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)