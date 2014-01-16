TAIPEI Jan 16 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said it expects first-quarter revenue to fall as much as 6.7 percent from the previous quarter as demand for electronics drops following the holiday season.

TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker, said revenue for the first quarter will be between T$136 billion and T$138 billion ($4.52 billion to $4.59 billion), down from T$145.81 billion in the fourth quarter.

Earlier on Thursday TSMC reported a net profit of T$44.81 billion for the fourth quarter, beating analysts' estimates.

($1 = 30.0765 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)