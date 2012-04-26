(Corrects capex figure, pct change in first and second paragraphs)

* TSMC Q1 net profit beats forecasts

* To hike spending up to some 16 pct this year

* Sees Q2 revenue at record high

By Argin Chang

TAIPEI, April 26 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, will increase capital spending by up to some 16 percent this year, joining South Korean rivals in beefing up operations in the latest sign of optimism among global chipmakers.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (TSMC) said on Thursday it plans to spend between $8 billion and $8.5 billion this year, compared to the $6 billion planned at the beginning of the year and $7.3 billion spent last year.

The latest show of optimism comes after Samsung Electronics said in late January it would spend $13.3 billion on its semiconductor business this year, and local rival UMC forecast increasing orders and proclaimed an end to the inventory adjustment that has dogged the industry.

"TSMC has stated that the added capex will be used on 28nm and 20nm expansion and we believe is in response to customers demand exceeding its initial conservative build plan," said CS analyst Randy Abrams in a recent report.

"2012 is better for foundries as product cycles are driven by both high-end and low cost smartphones and better PC drivers into 2H12, alongside inventory restocking versus destocking in 2011," the report said.

Last week top chipmaker Intel Corp posted earnings confirming the PC industry is alive, and said sales would accelerate in the second half.

Texas Instruments Inc, meanwhile, has forecast second-quarter revenue growth ahead of Wall Street estimates, signaling the end of a prolonged inventory-related decline in demand.

Industry research firm IHS revised up on Wednesday its forecast for 2012 global semiconductor revenue growth, prompted by strong demand for products like cellphones and tablets.

It now sees revenue reaching $324.6 billion, up 4.3 percent from 2011. It also previously forecast that revenue for foundries like TSMC would grow 12 percent to $29.6 billion.

"ENCOURAGING AND EXCITING"

"The news in the last quarter has ranged from encouraging to exciting," TSMC Chairman Morris Chang told a results briefing on Thursday.

"Encouraging was macroeconomic news from the U.S. and China, which is our largest end market. And also encouraging is the world semiconductor trend, which now looks like it will exceed our earlier forecast of 2 percent growth from last year."

He described incoming orders in the first quarter as "stronger than we expected."

TSMC said net profit in January-March was T$33.474 billion ($1.14 billion), above the T$29.7 billion average estimate of 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

This compared to a profit of T$36.3 billion in the same period a year ago and T$31.58 in the previous quarter. It was the second successive quarterly rise in profit after declines from a record T$46.9 billion in the third quarter of 2010 to the third quarter of 2011.

It forecast revenue in the second quarter of T$126 billion to T$128 billion, above a consensus analyst forecast of around T$117.5 billion and a record high.

TSMC supplies chips to clients including Texas Instruments and Nvidia.

UMC reported on Wednesday a first-quarter net profit that beat forecasts. (Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing and Jonathan Hopfner)