* Smartphones, tablets drive demand for TSMC chips
* Higher inventory levels forecast to trim Q4 revenue
* Trims forecast for 2012 global chip industry growth
* China slowdown is biggest worry-investment manager
* Partnership negotiations with ASML ongoing-chairman
By Clare Jim
TAIPEI, July 19 Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) reported its
second-highest quarterly profit, helped by hot demand from
smartphones and tablets, but flagged a slowdown as sales drop
off because some tech firms will have more chips in stock than
they need.
The world's biggest contract chipmaker, and rivals including
Samsung Electronics and AMD, could face a
downturn in global technology spending as Europe's woes continue
to dent demand and China's economy slows.
Top chipmaker Intel Corp and chip gear maker
Applied Materials Inc have cut their full-year sales
forecasts, while Qualcomm Inc cut its revenue and
earnings forecast for the current quarter but predicted a
stronger fourth quarter.
TSMC's chairman, Morris Chang, told an investor conference
on Thursday that inventory levels at its clients have been
increasing due to a deteriorating macroeconomic environment.
At the end of the first quarter, chip stocks held by
hardware manufacturers were about six days below the usual
seasonal level. By the end of the third quarter, inventory
levels would be 12 days above usual stocks, he said.
That would lead to an inventory correction in the fourth
quarter and a dip in TSMC's revenue in that period that would
continue into the first quarter of 2013 before a "healthy"
rebound in the second quarter.
"High hopes led to high inventory. Everybody had high
hopes," Chang said. He trimmed his forecast for global revenue
growth in the chip industry this year to 1 percent to 2 percent
from a previous forecast of 2 percent.
TSMC's net profit in the March-June quarter rose
16.3 percent to T$41.81 billion ($1.4 billion), just below the
T$42.28 billion average estimate of 22 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The figure compares with T$33.47 billion in the first
quarter and T$35.96 billion a year earlier, but is just shy of
TSMC's record quarterly profit of T$46.94 billion, set in
July-September 2010.
The company forecast revenue in the third quarter of T$136
billion to T$138 billion, above a consensus analyst forecast of
around T$134.39 billion.
It forecast gross margins of between 46 percent and 48
percent in the third quarter, slightly lower than the second
quarter's 48.6 percent, while operating margins would be between
34 percent and 36 percent compared with the second quarter's
36.5 percent.
SMALLER AND THINNER
Analysts said the company's 28-nanometer chips would
continue to be the main profit driver in the third quarter
because TSMC has a better yield rate than rivals on such chips,
which are made with the latest ultra-thin processes and are in
hot demand for mobile devices.
However global uncertainty will continue to overshadow the
company and the whole industry.
"We continue to expect demand headwinds and inventory
correction to lead to a weaker outlook for the foundry sector in
2H12. However, we anticipate 28nm to enable TSMC to deliver
relatively resilient earnings momentum amid an unfavourable
macro backdrop," said Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Chou.
That unfavourable backdrop has some fund managers turning
bearish on the stock.
"The biggest worry is the slowdown of Chinese economic
growth. A major portion of TSMC's earnings is consumer
electronics, whose demand has softened due to the slowdown in
China," said J. J. Lee, chief investment officer of Fubon
Financial's fund arm.
"We've reduced some of our holdings in TSMC stocks. We'll
not accumulate TSMC shares in the short run, since there is
still downside to come."
TSMC supplies chips to clients including Texas Instruments
and Nvidia.
Chang said TSMC was still actively negotiating with ASML
over a partnership that may see the Taiwanese firm
take a stake in the world's top chip equipment maker.
ASML signed up Intel Corp last week to bankroll its
research into costly next-generation chipmaking technology and
has said it was looking to reach similar deals with Samsung as
well as TSMC.
"If we are to invest, it would be for speeding up the EUV
development, which is good for TSMC," Chang said. "This is our
main consideration."
EUV lithography refers to the light source used in
lithography machines to make tinier, but more powerful
semiconductors. It is one of the areas ASML wants to fast-track.
Before the results announcement, TSMC shares closed up 3.6
percent, outperforming a 1.4 percent rise in broader market
.
Smaller rival United Microelectronics Corp, which
is making a push to keep up with TSMC via a tie-up with IBM on
next-generation 20-nanometre technology, is expected to report
third-quarter earnings on July 25. Its shares ended 2.88 percent
higher on Thursday.