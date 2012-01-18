TAIPEI Jan 18 TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chipmaker, reported a 22.5 percent fall in
fourth-quarter profit from the same period a year earlier on
Wednesday, in line with forecasts, but profit rose from the
previous quarter in a rebound from four consecutive quarter on
quarter declines.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (TSMC)
net profit in October-December T$31.58 billion ($1.05 billion),
slightly above the T$31.19 billion average estimate of 20
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
This compared to a profit of T$40.72 billion in the same
period a year ago and T$30.40 in the previous quarter.
TSMC supplies chips to clients including Texas Instruments
and Nvidia.