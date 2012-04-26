TAIPEI, April 26 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, reported a 7.7 percent fall in first-quarter profit from the same period a year earlier on Thursday, beating forecasts.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (TSMC) net profit in January-March was T$33.474 billion ($1.14 billion), above the T$29.7 billion average estimate of 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

This compared to a profit of T$36.3 billion in the same period a year ago and T$31.58 in the previous quarter.

The company will give an explanation and forecasts later on Thursday.

TSMC supplies chips to clients including Texas Instruments and Nvidia. ($1 = 29.4880 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Argin Chang; Editing by Jonathan Standing)