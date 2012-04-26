TAIPEI, April 26 TSMC, the world's
biggest contract chipmaker, reported a 7.7 percent fall in
first-quarter profit from the same period a year earlier on
Thursday, beating forecasts.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (TSMC)
net profit in January-March was T$33.474 billion ($1.14
billion), above the T$29.7 billion average estimate of 17
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
This compared to a profit of T$36.3 billion in the same
period a year ago and T$31.58 in the previous quarter.
The company will give an explanation and forecasts later on
Thursday.
TSMC supplies chips to clients including Texas Instruments
and Nvidia.
($1 = 29.4880 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Argin Chang; Editing by Jonathan Standing)