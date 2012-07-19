TAIPEI, July 19 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's biggest contract chipmaker, reported a 16 .3 p ercent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, jus t short of forecasts.

TSMC's net profit in March-June was T$ 41.81 billion ($1 .4 billion), b elow the T$42.18 billion average estimate of 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It was also just short of the company's record quarterly profit of T$46.94 billion set in July-September 2010.

The figure compares with T$33.47 billion in the first quarter and T$35.96 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

TSMC supplies chips to clients including Texas Instruments and Nvidia. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)