BRIEF-Kroger announces retirement of Sukanya Madlinger, senior VP retail divisions
* Announced retirement of Sukanya Madlinger, senior vice president of retail divisions
TAIPEI May 12 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker, said there was no impact on its operations in Hsinchu, northwestern Taiwan, from an earthquake on Thursday.
A quake with a magnitude of 5.6 shook northeast Taiwan on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with tremors felt in the capital, Taipei.
The island's Central Weather Bureau said there was a smaller quake around Hsinchu just south of the capital where many Taiwanese technology companies have factories.
"At the point, TSMC sees no impact from the earthquake," Elizabeth Sun, a senior director at the company, told Reuters. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; editing by Nick Macfie)
