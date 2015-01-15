* TSMC gaining from low-priced, chip-hungry smartphones
By Michael Gold
TAIPEI, Jan 15 Apple Inc chip supplier
TSMC reported record net profit on Thursday and said the
proliferation of low-priced, chip-hungry smartphones in China
could see the company expand production in the world's biggest
handset market.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC),
whose chips company watchers say power Apple's iPhones, would be
following compatriot peer United Microelectronics Corp
which last month said it would build more plants in the country.
"We are seriously considering the possibility of doing
28-nanometre production in China," TSMC Chairman Morris Chang
said at an earnings conference, referring to current-generation
technology it currently employs in Taiwan.
TSMC saw earnings jump last year due primarily to orders
from Apple, company watchers say. But the chipmaker also
benefited from increasingly sophisticated yet affordable
smartphones demanding more chips for features from fingerprint
sensors to fourth-generation (4G) LTE receivers.
Expanding in China where low-priced phones dominate could
give the world's No.1 contract chip maker a leg up in a market
which favours home-grown goods.
"[Our Chinese clients] would prefer to work with us in
China," Chang said.
TSMC said it holds the biggest share of China's chip market,
though Chinese clients' contribution to its bottom line is "very
small."
"But our client base in China is growing rapidly," said
Chief Financial Officer Lora Ho.
APPLE BUSINESS
TSMC expects smartphones to continue driving growth for the
foreseeable future, though analysts are divided on whether it
will produce chips for the next wave of premium handsets from
Apple. TSMC would not comment on individual clients.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, reportedly TSMC's
main competitor for Apple custom, previously reported increased
demand for chips made with 14 nanometre technology, the likes of
which market watchers say could run next-generation iPhones.
"There will be 2 billion phones on the market by 2019, and
the silicon content in the average phone is increasing," Chang
said.
The popularity of chip-heavy smartphones helped TSMC report
record net profit of T$263.9 billion ($8.33 billion) last year,
up 40 percent from 2013, on T$762.8 billion in revenue, up 28
percent.
For January-March, TSMC estimates revenue of T$221 billion
to T$224 billion. That would compare with an October-December
record of T$222.5 billion, which marginally beat analyst
estimates and was nearly double a year earlier.
The chipmaker expects an operating profit margin of 38.5
percent to 40.5 percent in the first quarter, from 39.6 percent
in the fourth.
Revenue will grow faster than the overall chip foundry
industry in 2015 by "several percentage points," Chief Executive
Mark Liu said without elaborating.
TSMC shares closed up 1.2 percent before the earnings,
versus the benchmark TAIEX index's 0.2 percent fall.
($1 = 31.6830 Taiwan dollars)
