By J.R. Wu

TAIPEI, April 14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker, trimmed its outlook for the global smartphone market as consumers increasingly demand lower-priced handsets that still boast advanced technology.

The Apple Inc supplier said on Thursday it saw global smartphone shipments this year up 7 percent, below an estimate of 8 percent it issued at the start of the year, as people buy fewer high-end devices. According to market research firm TrendForce, global shipments grew 10.3 percent last year.

The trend away from higher-priced handsets was illustrated when Apple last month launched its least expensive iPhone, at $399, a small-screen model that targets new customers in emerging markets.

Taipei-based TSMC, which gets more than 60 percent of its revenue from selling chips used in communication applications, said it remained cautious about where global tech demand was headed.

Still, TSMC ratcheted up its guidance for its own performance in the current quarter. It expects second-quarter revenue to grow around 5 percent at least on the year, and on January-March when revenue slid 8.3 percent on-year as a major earthquake in Taiwan disrupted business.

Some of TSMC's second-quarter pick-up will come from wafer shipments delayed after the February quake. That played a part in pushing first-quarter net profit 18 percent lower than a year earlier to T$64.78 billion ($2 billion), below forecasts.

"Going forward we are still watching month by month," said TSMC's co-Chief Executive Officer Mark Liu during an investor conference.

The business outlook remains cautious as the industry remains in the low season - corporate customers are restocking inventory rather than ordering new supply on fresh demand, executives said.

TSMC Chief Financial Officer Lora Ho said the firm expected revenue for April-June to range between T$215 billion and T$218 billion, although about T$7 billion of that would be related to quake-delayed wafer shipments. Margins would also improve, she said.

For January-March, net profit, down 11 percent from the previous quarter, was below analysts' average estimate of T$65.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

In the first quarter, 64 percent of TSMC's revenue came from communication applications, which includes chips used in smartphones, a slight rise from the fourth quarter of last year.

While it lowered its global smartphone shipments growth estimate, it said it still expects global foundry growth of 5 percent this year. TSMC's revenue growth should be between 5-10 percent in 2016, it said.

The company also said it was sticking to planned capital expenditure of between $9 billion to $10 billion this year. ($1 = 32.4100 Taiwan dollars) (Editing by Stephen Coates and Kenneth Maxwell)