* Net T$79 bln vs T$77.8 bln analyst view
* Revenue rises 49.8 pct
* Chips from client Qualcomm dropped by Samsung
By Michael Gold
TAIPEI, April 16 Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) reported a 65
percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating
analyst estimates, boosted by strong sales of iPhones from main
client Apple Inc.
The world's largest contract chip manufacturer booked T$79
billion ($2.54 billion) for January-March, compared with the
T$77.8 billion average estimate of 22 analysts polled by
Reuters.
The company also reported a quarterly revenue rise of 49.8
percent, as devices from watches to washing machines require
more chips.
Shares of TSMC closed up 2.8 percent ahead of the earnings
release, versus a 1.2 percent rise in the overall TAIEX
index.
Company-watchers are skittish about the firm's future as
competition intensifies to produce the smallest, most
energy-efficient chips against rivals Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Intel Corp.
Most agree TSMC lost orders to Samsung to produce chips for
Apple's next-generation iPhone, likely due out this year.
Estimates for TSMC's share in the next iteration of the
hot-selling gadget range from 30 percent to 50 percent.
Samsung also last week said it opted for its own chips for
its latest flagship phone over chips from Qualcomm Inc,
which contracts a large share of its production to TSMC.
Declining prices for smartphones worldwide may also drive
handset makers to contract smaller players Semiconductor
Manufacturing International Corp and hometown rival
United Microelectronics Corp who offer more
competitive prices for less-advanced technology, analysts say.
($1 = 31.1200 Taiwan dollars)
