TAIPEI, July 14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker and an Apple Inc supplier, said it expects business in the third quarter to be better than the second quarter as customers stock up on chips for new product launches in time for the year-end holiday season. Revenue for July-September is expected to reach between T$254 billion ($7.93 billion) and T$257 billion, up from the second quarter's T$221.81 billion, TSMC said after announcing results for April-June on Thursday. The company maintained its forecast for revenue and operating profit to grow between 5 percent and 10 percent in 2016. ($1 = 32.0260 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)