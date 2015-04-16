(Corrects net profit to T$79 billion, not T$78 billion, in the
second paragraph)
TAIPEI, April 16 Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) reported a 65
percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating
analyst estimates, boosted by strong sales of iPhones from main
client Apple Inc.
The world's largest contract chip manufacturer booked T$79
billion ($2.54 billion) for January-March, compared with the
T$77.8 billion average estimate of 22 analysts polled by
Reuters.
The company also reported a quarterly revenue rise of 49.8
percent, as devices from watches to washing machines require
more chips.
Shares of TSMC closed up 2.8 percent ahead of the earnings
release, versus a 1.22 percent rise in the overall TAIEX
index.
($1 = 31.1200 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)