(Corrects headline and first paragraph to fix percent change to 37 pct, not 39 pct, and changes 2nd paragraph to say consolidated sales, not unconsolidated)

TAIPEI Feb 8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's biggest contract chipmaker, said on Friday that sales in January rose 37 percent from a year earlier.

TSMC said consolidated sales totaled T$47.44 billion ($1.6 billion) last month. The company did not give further details.

The company reported unconsolidated sales of T$34.05 billion a year earlier and T$36.56 billion in the previous month.

