TAIPEI Dec 9 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, said on Friday that sales in November fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$35.22 billion ($1.17 billion) last month, compared with T$35.72 billion a year earlier and T$37.25 billion in the previous month.

Consolidated sales totalled T$35.86 billion, down 2.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company did not give further details.